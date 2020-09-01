FACT CHECK: Viral Image Falsely Claims Chadwick Boseman Died From Being Poisoned

An image shared on Facebook claims an autopsy determined that the late actor Chadwick Boseman died from poisoning.

Verdict: False

A spokesperson for the actor confirmed Boseman died of colon cancer on his official Twitter account.

Fact Check:

Boseman, the actor renowned for his roles in movies such as “Black Panther,” “42” and “Marshall,” died on Aug. 28, according to CNN. The actor was 43 years old.

An image shared on Facebook appears to show a screen grab of a Toronto Today article titled, “AUTOPSY: Chadwick Boseman was POISONED, homicide investigation begins.” The article goes on to claim that while originally his death was thought to be from cancer, the coroner “discovered the actor was actually poisoned, and otherwise healthy” during an autopsy.

But the Daily Caller News Foundation found no evidence to corroborate the claim. The article, which is listed under the “Conspiracy Files” category, does not disclose any credible sourcing for its allegations. (RELATED: Did Mel Gibson Say Hollywood ‘Is An Institutionalized Pedophile Ring’?)

The article, published on Aug. 29, also alleges that police “will be holding a press conference in the next 48 hours,” to announce a homicide investigation. As of Sept. 1, no such press conference has occurred, further adding to the post’s dubiousness.

In reality, Boseman died of colon cancer. He was “diagnosed with stage III colon cancer in 2016, and battled with it these last 4 years as it progressed to stage IV,” according to a statement posted on Boseman’s verified Twitter account.

“A true fighter, Chadwick persevered through it all, and brought you many of the films you have come to love so much,” the statement continues. “From Marshall to Da 5 Bloods, August Wilson’s Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom and several more, all were filmed during and between countless surgeries and chemotherapy.”

While he had not spoken publicly about his diagnosis, fans noticed he appeared to have lost weight in the months before his death, a common side effect of colon cancer, according to the American Cancer Society. Celebrities, politicians and fans posted emotional tributes to the “Black Panther” actor upon the news of his death.

Content created by The Daily Caller News Foundation is available without charge to any eligible news publisher that can provide a large audience. For licensing opportunities of our original content, please contact [email protected].