FACT CHECK: Did Joe Biden Send A Tweet Thanking Nick Saban For Endorsing Him?

An image shared on Facebook claims Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden sent a tweet thanking college football coach Nick Saban for endorsing him.

Verdict: False

There is no record of Biden tweeting about Saban endorsing him, and a spokesman for the University of Alabama football team confirmed Saban did not do so. The photo of Saban appears to come from an Aflac commercial.

Fact Check:

The image appears to show a screen grab of an April 16 tweet from Biden that thanks Saban, the head coach of the University of Alabama’s football team, for endorsing the former vice president’s campaign. Below the alleged tweet, a photo of Saban is accompanied by an alleged quote from the coach, his signature and a Biden campaign logo.

“So thankful to have the endorsement of the greatest coach in college football!” Biden supposedly tweeted. “Together with the people of Alabama we can start to rebuild this great country. Join us!” (RELATED: ‘His Brain? No. His Heart’ – Is This A Real Joe Biden Campaign Ad?)

There is, however, no record of Biden tweeting the remark or the image in the Facebook post. A search of Biden’s verified Twitter account turned up no matches. ProPublica’s archive of his deleted tweets also doesn’t show any similar tweets.

The photo of Saban appears to come from a 2019 Aflac commercial. Had Saban publicly endorsed Biden as the supposed quote suggests, it likely would have been picked up by major media outlets, yet none appear to have reported on it. Check Your Fact didn’t find any credible media outlets attributing the quote to Saban.

Josh Maxson, the assistant athletics director of football communications at the University of Alabama, confirmed to Check Your Fact in a phone interview that Saban did not endorse Biden. Saban appears to rarely publicly comment on politics, though he did appear in an ad endorsing Democratic West Virginia Sen. Joe Manchin in 2018, according to NBC Sports.

The Biden campaign did not respond to a request for comment.