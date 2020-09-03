FACT CHECK: Does This Photo Show A Recent Protest In Germany?

An image shared on Facebook purportedly shows a large protest occurring in Germany on Aug. 29.

Verdict: False

The photo shows a crowd at a 1997 electronic dance music festival in Berlin.

Fact Check:

Tens of thousands of people on Aug. 29 gathered in Berlin to protest against the German government’s COVID-19 measures, NBC News reported. Demonstrations against similar restrictions occurred elsewhere in Europe and Canada that day, according to CBC News.

In recent days, multiple Facebook users shared an aerial photo of a large crowd, claiming it was taken during the Berlin protest. The caption for this particular post reads, “Now that’s people power! Germany.yesterday! Merkals (sic) days are over.”

However, the photo was taken in July 1997 by aerial photojournalist and pilot Robert Gahn. It appears on the website of his Germany-based photo agency, where the caption, translated to English, identifies it as a scene from the 1997 Love Parade music festival in Berlin.

The Love Parade, an annual electronic dance music event held in Germany, last occurred in 2010, when 21 people were killed and over 500 others were injured in a stampede, The Guardian reported. It was permanently cancelled after the tragic incident, according to The Telegraph.

A German court ended a trial about the 2010 Love Parade incident without a verdict in May, citing the statute of limitations expiring in July and restrictions caused by the COVID-19 pandemic, The Associated Press reported.