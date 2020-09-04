FACT CHECK: Did Susan Collins Say She ‘Wouldn’t Endorse’ Trump But It ‘Doesn’t Mean I Don’t Fully Support Him’?

A post shared on Facebook claims Republican Maine Sen. Susan Collins said of President Donald Trump, “Yes, I said that I wouldn’t endorse him but that doesn’t mean I don’t fully support him.”

Verdict: False

There is no record of Collins making the statement. A spokesperson for her office confirmed it was fake.

Fact Check:

The claim that Collins made the statement about Trump has circulated widely on Twitter and Facebook in recent days. This particular Facebook post reads, “BREAKING: Senator Collins clarifies her position on President Trump,” followed by the alleged quote.

There is, however, no record of Collins making the statement. It does not appear on her Senate website or in any of her social media posts. Check Your Fact also didn’t find any credible media outlets attributing the comment to the Maine senator.

Christopher Knight, press secretary for Collins’ office, confirmed to Check Your Fact that the quote is fake. (RELATED: Viral Image Claims Trump Called The Rolling Stones Un-American For Denying Him Use Of Their Music)

“It’s a fake statement!” he said in an email. “But it has been making the rounds on Twitter thanks to groups like the Lincoln Project who are using it to invent a narrative.”

The Lincoln Project, an anti-Trump super PAC, recently tweeted the fabricated quote, but it later deleted it, saying, “With deep concern, we had to delete a fake Susan Collins quote.” Another Twitter account, @PAULUSV3, also tweeted it with a link to an American Independent article, though it appears nowhere in that story.

When asked about endorsing Trump during a recent campaign stop in Maine, Collins said, “I am not getting involved in the presidential race. I had my own very rigorous race to concentrate on but I will tell you this, regardless of who is elected president, I will work with that person to advance causes that are important to our state,” according to NBC affiliate News Center Maine.