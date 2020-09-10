FACT CHECK: Has Not One Politician Died, Lost Their Job Or Worn Masks During The COVID-19 Pandemic?

A post shared on Facebook claims not a single politician has died, lost their job or worn a mask during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Verdict: False

A handful of politicians have died from COVID-19, and at least one has lost a job in relation to the pandemic. Countless politicians have also been pictured wearing face masks.

Fact Check:

The post attempts to suggest “you’re being played” by claiming not a single politician has died or lost their job due to COVID-19. It also claims no politicians have worn masks, despite the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention advising people to do so in public settings. (RELATED: Viral Image Claims COVID-19 Stands For ‘Certificate Of Vaccination Identification’)

But these claims are inaccurate. Several state and local politicians in the U.S. have died from the novel coronavirus, including Louisiana State Rep. Reggie Bagala, South Dakota State Rep. Bob Glanzer and former Republican presidential candidate Herman Cain, according to media reports. Politicians in countries across the globe have also died due to the virus, per Al Jazeera.

At least one politician lost his job in the context of the COVID-19 pandemic. Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro fired former Health Minister Luiz Henrique Mandetta in April after weeks of disagreements about how to handle the coronavirus pandemic, CNN reported. Mandetta sent a series of tweets on April 16 announcing his removal as health minister.

Politicians in the U.S. and around the world have been pictured wearing masks in public to help curb the spread of the coronavirus. Among those who have worn masks are President Donald Trump, Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden, U.K. Prime Minister Boris Johnson, Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and German Chancellor Angela Merkel, among countless others.

Photos of U.S. lawmakers wearing masks can also be found on Getty Images.

