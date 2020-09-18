FACT CHECK: Did McDonald’s Remove Its American Flags Nationwide In Support Of Antifa And Black Lives Matter?

A viral Facebook post shared over 5,100 times claims McDonald’s removed its American flags nationwide to show its support for the Black Lives Matter movement and antifa.

Verdict: False

There is no evidence that the company has done so. McDonald’s refuted the claim in a statement to Check Your Fact.

Fact Check:

The post makes the claim about McDonald’s taking down its American flags nationwide while encouraging users to boycott the fast-food chain. It has been shared over 5,100 times at the time of publication.

There is, however, no evidence to support the post’s claim. Had McDonald’s removed its American flags nationwide, media outlets would have reported on it, yet none appear to have done so. McDonald’s also hasn’t issued a press release to that effect, and a spokesperson for the company provided Check Your Fact a statement confirming the post’s claim is “not true.”

“McDonald’s unequivocally stands behind the need for equality and social justice, and these rumors are not true,” the company said in an emailed statement. (RELATED: Is McDonald’s Offering 2 Free Big Mac Meals To Everyone Who Shares This Link?)

McDonald’s recently announced donations to the National Urban League and the NAACP, according to Delish. The company also released ad saying, “WE do not tolerate inequality, injustice or racism. Black lives matter.”