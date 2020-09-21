FACT CHECK: Did Ruth Bader Ginsburg Tweet About ‘Information That Will Lead To The Arrest Of Hillary Clinton’?

An image shared on Instagram claims the late Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg tweeted, “I have information that will lead to the arrest of Hillary Clinton.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Nicolás (they/them) (@blackpowerbottomtext) on Sep 19, 2020 at 5:38am PDT

Verdict: False

Ginsburg did not have a Twitter account, and there is no record of her ever saying or writing any such message about former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton.

Fact Check:

Ginsburg, the second woman to serve on the Supreme Court and a champion of gender equality, died on Friday from complications related to pancreatic cancer, NPR reported. She was 87. Shortly after her death, a tweet appearing to come from the late justice began circling on social media.

“I have information that will lead to the arrest of Hillary Clinton,” reads the Sept. 18 tweet from @RBGofficial, an allegedly verified account that purports to belong to Ginsburg. (RELATED: Has It Historically Taken More Than 67 Days To Vote On A Supreme Court Nominee?)

But there is no evidence Ginsburg ever actually sent such a tweet. She did not have a personal Twitter account. The only Twitter account found with the handle @RBGofficial is unverified, has no tweets and appears to be unaffiliated with the late justice. The account, which was created in 2013, displays the name “Jorge” and has a guitar as a profile picture.

The Daily Caller News Foundation found no record of Ginsburg making such a statement in any capacity. The message in the fake tweet alludes to an unfounded conspiracy theory that links Clinton to the deaths of various former colleagues and political adversaries. Fabricated tweets with the same message have previously been attributed to celebrities, such as Kobe Bryant and Anthony Bourdain.

Clinton’s husband, former President Bill Clinton, appointed Ginsburg to the Supreme Court in 1993, according to a press release from the Supreme Court. Ginsburg even joined the couple for a lecture at Georgetown University last October.

Following the news of Ginsburg’s death, Clinton tweeted a tribute to the late justice.

Justice Ginsburg paved the way for so many women, including me. There will never be another like her. Thank you RBG. — Hillary Clinton (@HillaryClinton) September 19, 2020

“Justice Ginsburg paved the way for so many women, including me,” she tweeted on Sept. 19. “There will never be another like her. Thank you RBG.”

Content created by The Daily Caller News Foundation is available without charge to any eligible news publisher that can provide a large audience. For licensing opportunities of our original content, please contact [email protected].