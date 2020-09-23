FACT CHECK: Was Ruth Bader Ginsburg Nominated And Confirmed 43 Days Before An Election?

A viral Facebook post shared over 1,800 times claims the late Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg was nominated and confirmed 43 days before an election.

Verdict: False

Ginsburg’s Supreme Court confirmation took 42 days in 1993, the year after the 1992 presidential election.

Fact Check:

Ginsberg died Sept. 18 from complications of metastatic pancreatic cancer, The New York Times reported. Her death has sparked a debate over whether President Donald Trump should nominate someone to fill the Supreme Court vacancy before the November presidential election, according to the Wall Street Journal. A similar debate occurred after Supreme Court Justice Antonin Scalia died in February 2016.

The viral post making the claim circulated widely after Ginsburg’s death, saying, “Fun fact: RBG was nominated and confirmed 43 days before an election.” (RELATED: Viral Image Claims A Person Who Receives 4 Ballot Applications Can Vote 4 Times)

Former President Bill Clinton announced Ginsburg’s nomination to the Supreme Court on June 14, 1993, according to CNN. The Senate received her nomination on June 22 of that year and confirmed her 42 days later on Aug. 3, 1993, according to the Senate’s list of Supreme Court nominations. The date the Senate confirmed Ginsburg’s nomination was over eight months after the 1992 presidential election, over a year before the 1994 midterm elections and over three years before the 1996 presidential election.

Prior to her tenure on the Supreme Court, Ginsburg served as a judge for the U.S. Court of Appeals for the District of Columbia. The Federal Judicial Center website shows that the Senate confirmed her for that seat on June 18, 1980, over 130 days before that year’s Nov. 4 presidential election.

