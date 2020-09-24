FACT CHECK: Did The Lakers Wear Lace Collars to Honor Ruth Bader Ginsburg?

An image shared on Facebook purportedly shows Los Angeles Lakers players LeBron James and Anthony Davis wearing lace collars in honor of the late Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg.

Verdict: False

The Lakers did not wear lace collars honoring the life of Ginsburg. The image has been digitally altered and appears to have originated from a satire website.

Fact Check:

The NBA faced criticism from ESPN reporter Rachel Nichols after the league was notably quiet on social media about the Sept. 18 death of Ginsburg, a champion of gender equality, Fox News reported. Nichols posted on Sept. 21 a video clip of herself on Twitter asking why the NBA did not release a statement or tribute to Ginsburg and applauding the WNBA for their video tribute to her.

In recent days, social media users have shared a photo of James and Davis appearing to wear white lace collars over plain black shirts, seemingly to honor Ginsburg, who often donned such a piece over her robes. The caption of one post reads, “LeBron James and the LA Lakers honor the life of Ruth Bader Ginsburg this week by wearing lace collars inspired by RBG’s wardrobe.” (RELATED: Did Larry Bird Tell NBA Players To ‘Shut Up And Play The Damn Game’?)

But the image has been digitally manipulated. A reverse image search conducted by Check Your Fact revealed the image appears to actually originate from a video of James and Davis wearing black shirts emblazoned with “Black Lives Matter” while kneeling for the national anthem before a basketball game. The still has been manipulated to remove the text from their shirts and superimpose the white collars.

The altered image seems to have first appeared in a satire article published by The Babylon Bee, a website that describes itself as “the world’s best satire site, totally inerrant in all its truth claims.” While the Babylon Bee article had clear disclaimers of its satirical nature, some social media users shared the image as if it was factual, with one user remarking, “This is why I so love and respect LeBron.”