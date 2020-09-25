FACT CHECK: Did Barack Obama Call A UN Security Meeting To Plot ‘Evil Against The Current President’?

An image shared on Facebook nearly 300 times claims former President Barack Obama called a United Nations (U.N.) Security Council meeting over the weekend with the goal of “plotting evil against the current president [and] ultimately America.”

Verdict: False

The claim originates from an article published on a satire website. The photo shows a U.N. meeting that occurred in 2009, when Obama was president.

Fact Check:

The Facebook post falsely claims Obama met with “17 countries w/close ties to our enemies.” Included in the image is a photo of Obama and other officials at what appears to be a multilateral meeting.

The tweet that has been screen grabbed and shared on Facebook comes from the user @freedragonfly17 and, as of press time, has garnered over 10,000 retweets. It links to a satirical article titled, “Obama Calls UN Security Meeting Behind Trump’s Back and 17 Countries Showed Up.” The article was published by Obamawatcher.com, a website that describes itself as part of a “network of parody, satire, and tomfoolery.”

“Everything on this website is fiction,” Obamawatcher’s “About Us” page reads. “It is not a lie and it is not fake news because it is not real.” (RELATED: Viral Post Claims Barack Obama Wanted To Change The National Anthem To ‘I’d Like To Teach The World To Sing’)

Check Your Fact found that the photo of Obama was taken by the former president’s Chief Official White House photographer Pete Souza. The photo depicts Obama meeting with the heads of state of countries contributing U.N. peacekeeping troops at the U.N. headquarters in New York City on Sept. 23, 2009, according to description on the Obama White House’s official Flickr account.

The U.N. General Assembly is currently in its 75th session with a number of events scheduled between Sept. 17 and Oct. 5, according to a General Assembly overview. President Donald Trump delivered remarks Monday at the General Assembly.