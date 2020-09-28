FACT CHECK: Is Daniel Cameron Married To Mitch McConnell’s Granddaughter?

A post shared on Facebook claims Kentucky Attorney General Daniel Cameron is married to Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell’s granddaughter.

Verdict: False

There is no evidence Cameron’s wife, Makenze Evans, is McConnell’s granddaughter. A spokesperson for McConnell confirmed the two share no familial relation.

Fact Check:

Cameron, who served as an independent special prosecutor for the investigation into Breonna Taylor’s death, married Evans July 31 in a small ceremony in Kentucky, the Louisville Courier Journal reported. In recent weeks, some social media users have been sharing posts claiming Cameron married McConnell’s granddaughter.

“Attorney General Daniel Cameron (R. Ky), Recently Married Mitch McConnell ‘s Granddaughter,” one such post reads. “I bet that scared U!” (RELATED: Has Mitch McConnell Blocked Every Bill Intended To Prevent Foreign Interference In The 2020 Election?)

But there is no evidence Evans is McConnell’s granddaughter. CNN reported that McConnell has 3 daughters with his ex-wife Sherrill Redmon: Porter, Claire and Eleanor, none of whom appear to be Evans’ mother. A spokesperson for the Kentucky senator confirmed in an email to Check Your Fact that they “are not related,” and Elizabeth Kuhn, the communications director for Cameron’s office, has also refuted the rumor.

McConnell did make an appearance at the wedding, according to the Louisville Courier Journal, but not because he’s related to Evans, a grade school teacher and Western Kentucky University graduate. McConnell appears to have a good working relationship with Cameron, who served on McConnell’s counsel in Washington, D.C., sometimes being referred to as McConnell’s protege, per the Washington Post.

The claim appears to have started circulating before Evans and Cameron’s wedding. Louisville reporter Phillip Bailey debunked the rumor in a July 28 tweet that reads: “I’ll say this once and only once because this is so not the issue at hand, but is becoming somewhat of an actual distraction for some folks on the left who either keep asking or telling me. @DanielCameronAG is NOT engaged to @senatemajldr Mitch McConnell’s granddaughter.”

Rumors that Cameron married McConnell’s granddaughter seem to have regained traction after a grand jury announced their decision not to bring homicide charges against police officers involved in Taylor’s fatal shooting. One officer, Brett Hankison, was indicted on three charges of wanton endangerment in the first degree, the Washington Post reported.

Alyssa Miguel contributed to this report.