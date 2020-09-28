FACT CHECK: Did Trump Mock Florida State By Tweeting Joe Biden Is ‘Leading Their Practices’?

An image shared on Facebook nearly 250 times allegedly shows President Donald Trump tweeting, “The Florida State Seminoles look like Sleepy Joe Biden has been leading their practices!”

Verdict: False

There is no record of Trump tweeting about the Florida State Seminoles’ loss on Saturday. The tweet appears to be fabricated.

Fact Check:

The viral post shows a tweet Trump allegedly sent from his personal Twitter account @realDonaldTrump on Sept. 26 at 9:36 p.m. The purported tweet reads, “The Florida State Seminoles look like Sleepy Joe Biden has been leading their practices! Just SAD!”

A review of Trump’s Twitter account by Check Your Fact shows no record of Trump tweeting about the Florida State Seminoles’ Sept. 26 game against the Miami Hurricanes. The tweet does not appear in ProPublica’s archive of his deleted tweets. Trump does not appear to have tweeted at all about Florida State’s football team during his more than 11 years on the social media site.

The Florida State Seminoles lost 10-52 to the Miami Hurricanes on Saturday, according to ESPN. Coach Mike Norvell was unable to be on the sidelines because he tested positive for COVID-19 last week, the outlet reported. (RELATED: College GameDay Is Headed To Miami For Florida State Vs. The Hurricanes)

Trump has called Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden “Sleepy Joe Biden” on Twitter multiple times. He has also shared his opinions on sports teams and players on Twitter before. For instance, he called the Seattle Seahawks’ decision to pass the ball on the one-yard line instead of running it in for the go-ahead score in Super Bowl XLIX the “DUMBEST play in the history of football!”

Love that Patriots won – Brady is best ever! Seahawks pass was DUMBEST play in the history of football! Great going COACH B! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) February 2, 2015

So far the Super Bowl is very boring – not nearly as exciting as politics – MAKE AMERICA GREAT AGAIN! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) February 8, 2016

This isn’t the first time social media users have shared a fabricated Trump tweet. Last week, Check Your Fact debunked an image claiming Trump tweeted, “Obama should wait until he leaves office to pick another Justice!”