FACT CHECK: Does George Soros Own Two Sigma Investments?

An image shared on Facebook over 4,000 times claims billionaire George Soros owns Two Sigma Investments.

Verdict: False

U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) filings list Soros as neither a direct nor indirect owner of Two Sigma. A spokesperson for Soros refuted the claim.

Fact Check:

During a Sept. 16 appearance on the Fox News show “Outnumbered,” former Republican House Speaker Newt Gingrich claimed “George Soros-elected, left-wing, anti-police, pro-criminal district attorneys who refuse to keep people locked up” are a “major cause” of violence that has occurred alongside some protests against police brutality and racial inequality. Fox News host Melissa Francis at one point said, “I’m not sure we need to bring George Soros into this,” according to the interview.

The viral post claims the reason Francis interjected was because she is “married to Wray Thorn who is the managing director of Sightway Capital, a Two Sigma company, owned by GUESS WHO? Right George Soros.” The text overlaying an image of Francis reads, “I silenced Newt Gingrich about George Soros because my husband works for Soros.”

While it is true that Francis is married to Wray Thorn, the chief investment officer for Sightway Capital and a venture partner for Two Sigma Ventures, there is no evidence Soros owns Two Sigma. Sightway Capital and Two Sigma Ventures are Two Sigma companies. A recent SEC filing for Two Sigma Investments shows that Soros’ name is listed for neither “Direct Owners and Executive Officers” nor “Indirect Owners.”

Searching Two Sigma and Sightway Capital’s websites for Soros’ name also turned up no references to the billionaire. “We do not own Two Sigma nor are we an investor in Sightway Capital,” Michael Vachon, a spokesperson for Soros, confirmed in an email to Check Your Fact. (RELATED: Does George Soros Own The Voting Technology Firm Smartmatic?)

Fox News anchor Harris Faulkner later addressed the exchange that occurred between Francis and Gingrich, saying that they “don’t censor on this show,” according to The Hill.