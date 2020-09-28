FACT CHECK: Did Jared Kushner Delete All Of His Tweets After The New York Times Story On Donald Trump’s Tax Returns?
A viral Facebook post shared over 1,000 times claims White House adviser Jared Kushner recently deleted all of his tweets after The New York Times published a report about President Donald Trump’s tax returns.
Verdict: False
An archived version of Kushner’s Twitter profile from Sept. 25 shows he did not have any tweets to delete prior to the report from The New York Times.
Fact Check:
The New York Times reported on Sunday that Trump did not pay federal income taxes for 10 of the last 15 years and only paid $750 in federal income taxes for both 2016 and 2017. Social media users then claimed Kushner, the president’s adviser and son-in-law, deleted all his tweets shortly after The New York Times published its report on Trump’s tax returns.
“Jared Kushner completely deleted all of his tweets right after the tax story broke,” reads one such Facebook post. “Interesting & Suspicious.” (RELATED: Will The Trump Family Save $1 Billion Under The GOP Tax Plan?)
While Kushner’s Twitter timeline currently shows no tweets, it isn’t because he recently deleted them. An archived version of Kushner’s profile on the Wayback Machine shows that he didn’t have any tweets on Sept. 25, before The New York Times story went live.
Numerous archived versions of his Twitter profile, which was created in 2009, show no tweets over the years. The Wayback Machine shows that he had two tweets on his profile in 2014 that were not related to Trump’s tax returns and that appear to have been deleted by October 2016.
The claim that Kushner deleted all his tweets previously circulated in 2017, when former Trump campaign chairman Paul Manafort was indicted on charges related to the Russia probe, according to Snopes.