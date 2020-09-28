FACT CHECK: Did Jared Kushner Delete All Of His Tweets After The New York Times Story On Donald Trump’s Tax Returns?

“Jared Kushner completely deleted all of his tweets right after the tax story broke,” reads one such Facebook post. “Interesting & Suspicious.” (RELATED: Will The Trump Family Save $1 Billion Under The GOP Tax Plan?)

While Kushner’s Twitter timeline currently shows no tweets, it isn’t because he recently deleted them. An archived version of Kushner’s profile on the Wayback Machine shows that he didn’t have any tweets on Sept. 25, before The New York Times story went live.

Numerous archived versions of his Twitter profile, which was created in 2009, show no tweets over the years. The Wayback Machine shows that he had two tweets on his profile in 2014 that were not related to Trump’s tax returns and that appear to have been deleted by October 2016.

The claim that Kushner deleted all his tweets previously circulated in 2017, when former Trump campaign chairman Paul Manafort was indicted on charges related to the Russia probe, according to Snopes.