FACT CHECK: Does This Image Show An NHS Graphic Claiming That COVID-19 Doesn’t Exist?

An image shared on Facebook purportedly shows a U.K. National Health Service (NHS) infographic claiming COVID-19 does not exist.

Verdict: False

The image doesn’t show a genuine NHS graphic. It contains inaccurate information that contradicts NHS coronavirus guidance.

Fact Check:

The image, purportedly an infographic from the NHS, features supposed “Coronavirus FAQ” answers related to the existence of COVID-19, testing, vaccines and social distancing measures. An NHS logo appears in the upper right corner. (RELATED: Does This Photo Show Vladimir Putin’s Daughter Receiving A COVID-19 Vaccine?)

“Does COVID-19 Exist?” reads the alleged infographic. “NO, SARS 1 & 2 have not yet been isolated and the current unlawful measures are a freedom grab. Are the tests accurate? NO, the PCR test cannot identify any virus whatsover (sic) and are only used to create false cases & fear.”

In reality, the image doesn’t show a genuine NHS graphic. A reverse image search found no record of the graphic ever appearing on the NHS’ website or social media pages. A spokesperson for the U.K.’s Department of Health and Social Care, which oversees the English NHS, told Check Your Fact in an email that the image is “clearly false.”

The information in the image also contradicts public NHS health guidance. The NHS recommends social distancing and wearing face coverings to help curb the spread of the coronavirus. On the Imperial College Healthcare NHS Trust website, it states that PCR test “is used for patients and NHS staff, as well as in the community, and it gives you a fairly accurate indication of whether or not you are infected with coronavirus currently.”

The NHS says vaccinations are “safe” and “important” on its website, noting, “Vaccination is the most important thing we can do to protect ourselves and our children against ill health. They prevent up to 3 million deaths worldwide every year.”