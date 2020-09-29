FACT CHECK: Did Jill Biden Say Joe Biden Has Suffered 3 Strokes?

A viral Facebook post shared more than 14,000 times claims that Dr. Jill Biden, the wife of Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden, said “I can’t believe people are so mean to make fun of Joe when he gets lost for words, don’t they know he has had 3 STROKES?”

Verdict: False

There is no record of Jill Biden making the statement.

Fact Check:

The claim that Jill Biden made the statement has circulated widely over the past week, with this particular post having been shared over 14,000 times since Sept. 24. The post appears to reference criticism some have leveled against the 77-year-old former vice president that he is unfit mentally and physically to serve as president.

There is, however, no record of Jill Biden making the statement attributed to her in the Facebook post. A search of her social media accounts turned up no matches for the comment. She doesn’t appear to have made the remark in public statements, according to searches of media databases conducted by Check Your Fact.

If Jill Biden had made the comment, outlets would likely have reported on it, but a search of news reports do not show any media outlets quoting her as saying it. She has previously criticized President Donald Trump for his attacks on Joe Biden’s mental fitness, calling them “ridiculous,” according to The Hill.

Joe Biden had two surgeries in 1988 to correct two respective brain aneurysms, according to The New York Times. In December 2019, Dr. Kevin O’Connor released a three-page medical summary of Joe Biden’s health at his patient’s request, in which called Joe Biden a “healthy, vigorous, 77-year-old male, who is fit to successfully execute the duties of the Presidency, to include those as Chief Executive, Head of State, and Commander in Chief,” NBC News reported.