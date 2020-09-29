FACT CHECK: Does This Photo Show Adam Sandler Holding A Sign About Voting In The 2020 Election?

An image shared on Facebook purportedly shows actor Adam Sandler holding a sign that reads, “You can either vote for the man that bangs pornstars and supermodels or vote for the man that gropes, feels up and sniffs little girls.”

Verdict: False

The image has been digitally altered. In the original photo, Sandler is holding a sign showing support for a child with cancer.

Fact Check:

Sandler is a comedian, actor and filmmaker known for his starring roles in movies such as the 1995 comedy “Billy Madison” and the 2019 movie “Uncut Gems.” In recent weeks, social media users have shared an image of Sandler holding a sign seemingly comparing President Donald Trump and Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden.

“You can either vote for the man that bangs pornstars and supermodels or vote for the man that gropes, feels up and sniffs little girls,” Sandler’s sign is shown as reading. (RELATED: Will Joe Biden’s Tax Plan Raise The Income Tax Rate For Families Making $75,000 From 12% To 25%?)

Adult film star Stormy Daniels, whose legal name is Stephanie Clifford, claimed she had an affair with Trump in 2006, according to The Associated Press, and Trump’s former lawyer Michael Cohen paid Daniels $130,000 in October 2016 as part of a deal to prevent the adult film actress from discussing the alleged affair. Several women have accused Biden of “touching them inappropriately or invading their personal space in ways that made them feel uncomfortable,” Business Insider reported. Biden tweeted in April 2019 that he would “be more mindful about respecting personal space.”

An internet search by Check Your Fact found no credible report of Sandler making the statement on the sign pictured in the photo. The statement doesn’t appear in any of his Twitter, Instagram or Facebook posts either. The image seems to be an altered version of a photo of Sandler holding a sign that actually read “#DSTRONG.”

Sandler posted the original photo on social media in January 2016 in support of Dorian Murray, an 8-year-old boy with terminal cancer whose dying wish was to become famous, according to Entertainment Tonight Canada. Many other celebrities, including Justin Bieber and Conan O’Brien, expressed support for Murray in similar fashion on social media with the hashtag “#DStrong” in January 2016.

Murray passed away in March 2016, CBS Boston reported.