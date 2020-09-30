FACT CHECK: Did Joe Biden Wear A Wire During The First Presidential Debate?

An image shared on Facebook purportedly shows Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden wearing a wire during the first presidential debate on Tuesday.

Verdict: False

There is no evidence that Biden was “wired up.” The images of the alleged wire appear to show a crease in Biden’s shirt and a rosary he often wears on his wrist.

Fact Check:

Biden and President Donald Trump faced off onstage Tuesday for the first of three planned presidential debates. Over 500 Facebook users shared a collage of images from the debate that they claim show Biden wearing a wire that can allegedly be seen in his sleeve and running up his shirt.

There is, however, no evidence the former vice president wore a wire for the debate. Check Your Fact reviewed a higher resolution video of the debate and found that the supposed wire circled in the upper-right photo appears to actually be a crease in his shirt. The bottom-right image seems to show a set of rosary beads that Biden is known to wear.

Biden said during a 2017 interview with Megyn Kelly that the rosary beads belonged to his deceased son Beau and that he wears them on his wrist every day. In the 2017 interview, Biden wore the rosary on his left wrist, the same wrist that social media users circled in the bottom-right photo.