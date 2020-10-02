FACT CHECK: Do These Photos Show Chris Wallace With Jeffrey Epstein?

Images shared on Facebook purportedly show “Fox News Sunday” host Chris Wallace with late convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein on Epstein’s private Caribbean island.

Verdict: False

The photos actually show Wallace with actor George Clooney on a vacation in Italy.

Fact Check:

Wallace on Sept. 29 moderated the first presidential debate between President Donald Trump and Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden. In the days following the debate, Wallace has faced criticism online for struggling to control interruptions and crosstalk, according to The Associated Press. (RELATED: Does Joe Biden Own An Island Near Jeffrey Epstein’s Little St. James?)

This particular Facebook post attempts to link Wallace’s moderating performance to an alleged friendship with Epstein, a financier and convicted sex offender that was found dead of an apparent suicide in his jail cell while awaiting trial for sex trafficking charges. In the post, there are two photos of Wallace with other individuals on or near a boat.

The caption seemingly references Little Saint James, Epstein’s private island in the U.S. Virgin Islands where he allegedly sexually assaulted underage girls, according to CBS News. “WONDER WHY WALLACE WAS SUCH A PIECE OF CRAP??” the caption reads. “Mr. ‘Unbiased moderator’ Chris Wallace with Jeffrey Epstein on child sex slave Orgy Island.”

In reality, the photos show Wallace and Clooney during a 2012 vacation in Lake Como, Italy, according to a Daily Mail article published on Aug. 9 of that year. Clooney owns a home on Lake Como, per Business Insider. Both photos were also shown in an August 2012 Politico video interview in which Wallace discussed the vacation.

“Yes, I was fortunate enough to be invited… to spend a few days with him at his home in Lake Como,” Wallace remarked in the interview. “And it was great. It was everything you would imagine it would be.”

Epstein isn’t mentioned in the Daily Mail article or the Politico interview. Check Your Fact found no evidence of Wallace visiting Epstein’s private island.