FACT CHECK: Did Donald Trump Tweet In 2013 That He Would ‘Never Contract Coronavirus’?

An image shared on Facebook purportedly shows a 2013 tweet from President Donald Trump saying, “I will never contract coronavirus and be admitted to Walter Reed Military Medical Center!”

“This has not aged well,” the Facebook user remarked.

Verdict: False

There is no record of Trump sending the tweet. The new coronavirus first emerged in late 2019.

Fact Check:

Trump announced on Twitter early Oct. 2 that he and the first lady had tested positive for COVID-19, prompting misinformation related to his diagnosis to circulate on social media. This particular Facebook post features a screen grab of what appears to be an Aug. 26, 2013 tweet from Trump that reads, “I will never contract coronavirus and be admitted to Walter Reed Military Medical Center!”

However, searching the president’s Twitter timeline and the Trump Twitter Archive, a database of Trump’s tweets dating back to May 2009, turned up no matches for the tweet being shared online. An archived version of Trump’s Twitter timeline on the Wayback Machine also shows no record of the tweet on Aug. 26, 2013. The tweet appears to be fabricated.

SARS-CoV-2, the new coronavirus that causes COVID-19, had not previously been identified in humans prior to its emergence in China in late 2019, according to the World Health Organization. (RELATED: Did The Trump Campaign Email Supporters Asking For Donations To ‘Help Him Recover’ From COVID-19?)

In what the White House called a precautionary measure, Trump was taken to Walter Reed National Military Medical Center on Oct. 2 following his COVID-19 diagnosis, CNBC reported. He has since been discharged from the hospital and returned to the White House, according to CBS News.