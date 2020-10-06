FACT CHECK: Did Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson Wear A ‘Flush The Turd On November Third’ T-Shirt?

An image shared on Facebook purportedly shows actor Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson wearing a “Flush the Turd on November Third” t-shirt.

Verdict: False

There is no evidence Johnson wore such a shirt. The words appear to have been superimposed into a photo of Johnson wearing a shirt with a unicorn cartoon.

Fact Check:

Johnson, known for films such as “The Game Plan” and “G.I. Joe: Retaliation,” on Sept. 27 endorsed Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden for president. (RELATED: Does This Photo Show Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson On ‘Epstein Island’?)

In a video posted to Twitter, he said, “As a registered Independent for years now with centrist ideologies, I do feel that Vice President Biden and Senator Harris are the best choice to lead our country, and I am endorsing them to become president and vice president of our United States.”

Since Johnson’s endorsement, some social media users have shared an image of the actor allegedly wearing a “Flush the Turd on November Third” t-shirt. The shirt features what appears to be a cartoon version of President Donald Trump’s head sticking out of a toilet.

Though shirts with similar designs do exist, there is no evidence Johnson has worn one. Had he done so, it likely would have garnered media coverage, yet none could be found. The message appears to have been superimposed onto a photo of Johnson wearing a t-shirt with a unicorn cartoon, as shown in a January 2017 tweet from BYU Sports Nation.

A compilation of scenes from the 2016 film “Central Intelligence” available on YouTube shows Johnson wearing the unicorn shirt, as well as the same fanny pack and denim pants featured in the altered photo. Multiple media outlets reported on Johnson wearing the unicorn shirt during “Central Intelligence,” which, per IMDb, was filmed during the summer of 2015.

Johnson has posted photos of himself wearing the unicorn t-shirt on his verified Facebook page on at least two occasions.

“We dig the ‘corns… Me and my director Rawson Thurber honoring one of my character’s favorite shirts,” he wrote in July 2015.