FACT CHECK: Image Falsely Claims Chuck Schumer Had An Affair With His Daughter’s Best Friend In 1977

An image shared on Facebook claims Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer had an affair with his daughter’s 16-year-old friend in 1977.

Verdict: False

There is no evidence to support the post’s claim. It originated in a 2017 satire article and has circulated in various forms since then.

Fact Check:

The post, shared over 900 times, alleges that the affair occurred between Schumer and “his daughter’s best friend from high school” and that the girl killed herself a few years later. It claims that Schumer paid for the girl to have two abortions and that Schumer’s wife, whom the post identifies as Kaitlyn, “paid the girl’s mother nearly $2 million to go away.”

Check Your Fact found no evidence in reports from media outlets and the Office of Congressional Ethics to corroborate the post’s claim. Its story also contains inaccuracies about Schumer’s wife and when his children were born, further adding to the post’s dubiousness. (RELATED: Did Chuck Schumer Delete A Tweet Saying Trump’s Travel Ban Is ‘An Excuse To Further His Ongoing War Against Immigrants’?)

Schumer and his wife, Iris Weinshall, married in 1980 and, according to the biography on his Senate website, have two daughters: Jessica and Alison. The New York Times reported in 2016 that Jessica was 31, and New York Daily News reported on Sept. 21 that Alison was 31. Both were born in the 80s, making the timeline in the post impossible.

The claim about the supposed affair originated from an article from the satire website America’s Last Line of Defense. The satire article was published in 2017 around the time that then-senatorial candidate Roy Moore faced accusations of sexual misconduct.

The Facebook post also falsely claims “FACEBOOK FACT CHECKERS have found this STORY to be 100% TRUE,” despite PolitiFact and FactCheck.org previously debunking iterations of the story in 2017 and 2018 respectively.