FACT CHECK: Does This Image Show Joe Biden In D.C. ‘Last Night’ Without A Mask?

An image shared on Facebook over 1,900 times purportedly shows Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden and Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer in Washington, D.C. “last night” without masks.

Verdict: False

The image, which shows an event in Detroit, Michigan, was taken in March, before the state reported its first COVID-19 cases.

Fact Check:

In the image, Biden appears to greet two men. Whitmer can be seen in the background of the photo. Nobody pictured wears a mask.

“Last night in DC,” reads the caption of the Oct. 7 post. “No masks. Look, it’s Michigan’s dictator in the background. Send this to all your sheep friends.” (RELATED: Do These Photos Show Joe Biden Disregarding Coronavirus Precautions At A Rally Announcing His Running Mate?)

While it’s unclear who took the photo, Biden and Whitmer’s outfits match those that they wore at a March 9 campaign rally in Detroit, Michigan. Biden and businessman Dennis Archer Jr. – the man pictured with Biden’s hand on his shoulder – attended a fundraiser at the Detroit Athletic Club earlier the same day, according to the Detroit Free Press.

Archer posted the photo on Instagram in early September, with the caption saying, “It was good to catch up with dear friend @joebiden @vdarcher earlier this year (pre Covid).” The Detroit Athletic Club posted a statement on Facebook Sept. 11 saying that image was from a March event.

“There is a post and photo circulating showing an event at the DAC. The photo is from a private event prior to the shutdown in March,” the statement reads. “There have not been events of more than 10 people inside the DAC since reopening, and we continue to follow and enforce all social distancing and mask rules.”

Michigan health authorities identified the state’s first presumptive positive COVID-19 cases on March 10, according to the Detroit Free Press. Whitmer issued an executive order April 24 mandating people to wear face coverings in public enclosed spaces, the outlet reported.