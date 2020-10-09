FACT CHECK: Does This Video Show The First Cloned Dinosaur In China?

A video shared on Facebook purportedly shows the first dinosaur cloned by Chinese scientists.

Verdict: False

The video actually shows a realistic dinosaur puppet.

Fact Check:

The video shows what appears to be a small dinosaur being held by a man wearing a white coat and a face mask. The caption reads, “First dinosaur cloned by the Chinese. And y’all worried about Covid-19.” (RELATED: Did North Carolina Scientists Create A T. Rex Embryo Using Chicken DNA?)

In late September, Jurassic Outpost, a fan website for the dinosaur movie franchise, tweeted the same video with the caption urging people to “check out this young Parasaurolophus new to Jurassic World the Exhibition!” “Jurassic World: The Exhibition” is an immersive experience based on the “Jurassic” film franchise that includes animatronic dinosaurs, per The Associated Press.

The pictured dinosaur appears to be a puppet from “Jurassic World: The Exhibition.” The Australia-based Creature Technology Company designed the animatronic dinosaurs for the traveling show, according to an NBCUniversal Brand Development press release. A video on the “Jurassic World: The Exhibition” Facebook page announcing its opening in Chengdu, China, shows a similar dinosaur puppet.

In a video showing a similar puppet in the Jurassic World area at Universal Studios Hollywood, a puppet master can be seen operating the puppet with his right arm while he holds it with his left. There is a fake arm around the puppet, the video shows.

Check Your Fact found no credible report of a dinosaur being cloned anywhere in the world, which undoubtedly would have garnered media attention. Dinosaurs have been extinct for roughly 66 million years, and it is unlikely that the DNA required to clone one would survive that long, according to London’s Natural History Museum.