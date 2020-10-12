FACT CHECK: Were Barack And Michelle Obama Pictured Posing With Pro-Trump T-Shirts?

An image shared on Facebook purportedly shows former President Barack Obama and former First Lady Michelle Obama posing with pro-Trump t-shirts.

Verdict: False

The photo has been digitally altered to include the pro-Trump messages.

Fact Check:

Multiple Facebook users have recently shared a picture that allegedly shows the former president holding up a “Trump is My President” t-shirt while his wife appears to wear another pro-Trump shirt next to him. The couple has endorsed Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden, which makes the image immediately suspect.

Through a reverse image search, the Daily Caller News Foundation discovered that the image has been photoshopped. The messages have been superimposed onto a photo Barack Obama shared on his verified Twitter account, @POTUS44, in June 2015. In the unaltered version, Michelle Obama’s shirt has no writing, and the white t-shirt Barack Obama holds says “Hate won’t win.”

So inspired by the grace shown by the Simmons family and all the victims’ families in Charleston. #HateWontWin pic.twitter.com/jMS0SDUYui — President Obama (@POTUS44) June 26, 2015

“So inspired by the grace shown by the Simmons family and all the victims’ families in Charleston,” Barack Obama tweeted. His tweet appears to show support for the families of the nine people killed during the 2015 mass shooting at the Emanuel African Methodist Episcopal Church in Charleston, South Carolina. (RELATED: Did Michelle Obama Call Country Music ‘Intellectually Devoid’?)

This is not the first time an altered version of the picture has circulated. In 2018, the fact-checking website Snopes debunked a viral version of the picture that showed the couple posing with a “Michelle Obama 2020” t-shirt. Other doctored versions of the image have shown Barack Obama holding a t-shirt that promotes transgender rights and equality marches, among other messages, according to Snopes.

