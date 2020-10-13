FACT CHECK: Does This Image Show Boris Johnson In Front Of A School Display Insulting Him?

An image shared on Facebook allegedly shows British Prime Minister Boris Johnson standing in front of an educational display that spells out “Fuck Boris.”

Verdict: False

The “Fuck Boris” message has been superimposed into the image. Video shows that the letters actually said “Se,” “Rf,” “Ro,” “V” and “De.”

Fact Check:

In the image, Johnson speaks in front of an educational math display modeled after the periodic table of elements, with several of the “elements” seemingly spelling out “Fuck Boris” over his shoulder. Text inside the image reads, “Genius work from the teachers in this school to spell out FUCK BORIS on the wall behind him.”

Through a reverse image search, Check Your Fact discovered that the image appears to be a doctored still from an interview Johnson gave at a school in Leicestershire, England. The Independent included the footage that the altered screen grab comes from in an Aug. 26 article. In the original video, the letters over his shoulder say “Se,” “Rf,” “Ro,” “V” and “De.”

During the visit to the school, Johnson commented on changes in the British government’s guidance related to the wearing of face masks in schools, according to BBC News. Videos from outlets such as The Daily Mail and Sky News also show that the letters behind him during the interview do not spell “Fuck Boris.” (RELATED: Does This Photo Show Boris Johnson With Ghislaine Maxwell?)

“What we’re doing, following what the WHO have said, is we’re saying if you’re in a hotspot area where there is a higher risk of transmission, then face coverings in those types of areas outside the classroom,” he said, according to The Independent’s video. “But not in the classroom because that’s clearly nonsensical, you can’t teach with face coverings, you can’t expect people to learn with face coverings.”

The World Health Organization (WHO) on Aug. 21 advised on its website that “children aged 12 and over should wear a mask under the same conditions as adults, in particular when they cannot guarantee at least a 1-metre distance from others and there is widespread transmission in the area.”