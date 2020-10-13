FACT CHECK: No, Chelsea Clinton Did Not Tweet That Barack Obama Married A Transgender Woman

An image shared on Facebook purportedly shows a tweet from Chelsea Clinton, former President Bill Clinton and former Secretary 0f State Hillary Clinton’s daughter, supporting former President Barack Obama for having “the courage of conviction to marry a transexual.”

Verdict: False

There is no record of Clinton tweeting the statement. The tweet appears to be fabricated.

Fact Check:

The Facebook post appears to share a screen grab of a June 2018 tweet, seemingly from Clinton, that defends Obama’s decision to marry a transgender woman. (RELATED: Is Chelsea Clinton Married To The Nephew Of George Soros?)

“I get so sick of people degrading president Obama because he had the courage of conviction to marry a transexual,” the alleged tweet reads. “Because some women are born with a penis we must end transphobia today.”

There is, however, no record of Clinton tweeting such a remark. The Daily Caller News Foundation searched her verified Twitter account – @ChelseaClinton – and found no tweets resembling it. An archived screen grab of Clinton’s twitter page on the day the alleged tweet was shared likewise shows no record of the tweet.

Had Clinton actually sent the tweet, media outlets would almost certainly have reported on it, yet no credible reports seem to exist.

The notion that Michelle Obama is secretly transgender is a baseless theory widely promulgated by InfoWars and its host Alex Jones, who has spread misinformation in the past. Clinton actually defended the former first lady in 2017 on Twitter against such allegations from InfoWars.

.@MichelleObama is everything this site will never be-honorable, brave, beloved, beautiful. Don’t need to watch an awful video to know that. https://t.co/0L8tyUiw0k — Chelsea Clinton (@ChelseaClinton) August 25, 2017

“@MichelleObama is everything this site will never be-honorable, brave, beloved, beautiful,” Clinton tweeted. “Don’t need to watch an awful video to know that.”

Content created by The Daily Caller News Foundation is available without charge to any eligible news publisher that can provide a large audience. For licensing opportunities of our original content, please contact [email protected].