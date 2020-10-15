FACT CHECK: Did A Fly Land On Amy Coney Barrett During Her Supreme Court Confirmation Hearing?

An image shared on Facebook purportedly shows a fly on Supreme Court nominee Amy Coney Barrett’s shoulder during the first day of her confirmation hearings.

Verdict: False

Footage of the hearing shows that no fly landed on Barrett’s shoulder.

Fact Check:

During the first and only vice presidential debate on Oct. 7, a fly perched on Vice President Mike Pence’s head for over two minutes, according to The New York Times. Now social media users are claiming that Barrett had the same thing happen to her during a confirmation hearing.

The viral image circulating appears to show a fly sitting on Barrett’s right shoulder on the first day of her confirmation hearings before the Senate Judiciary Committee. The caption reads, “Umm… what’s on her shoulder? Could it be? It is! The fly!”

Upon closer inspection, the image appears to be a photo of a television airing footage from the hearing. The words “Day 1 of Supreme Court Confir…” are visible at the bottom, along with a graphic at the top saying, “Capitol Hill 2:08 PM ET.” (RELATED: Did Amy Coney Barrett Call Breastfeeding A ‘Sexual Act’?)

The Daily Caller News Foundation reviewed C-SPAN footage from that moment and found that there was no fly visible on Barrett’s shoulder or anywhere else in the frame. Rather, the camera shows Barrett listening while Notre Dame Law School Professor Patricia O’Hara speaks via video call about the judge’s qualifications for the position.

USA Today reported that Facebook user Kirby Taylor said she first posted the image on Oct. 12 as a joke after a fly came through her open window and landed on the screen. Her Facebook post has garnered over 13,000 shares and over 1,100 likes at the time of publication.

Content created by The Daily Caller News Foundation is available without charge to any eligible news publisher that can provide a large audience. For licensing opportunities of our original content, please contact [email protected].