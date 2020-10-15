FACT CHECK: Did Joe Biden Promise He Would Create 550 Million New Jobs During A Recent Speech?

A viral Facebook post shared over 7,400 times claims Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden said he would create 550 million new jobs during an Oct. 2 speech.

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

Verdict: False

There is no record of Biden making the remark on Oct. 2. It appears to be a misrepresentation of Biden saying in Michigan that he wants to create 5 million new manufacturing and technology jobs.

Fact Check:

The Oct. 2 post claims Biden “said today that he was going to create 550 million jobs” and notes “there is (sic) only 328.2 million people in the United States.” It appears to reference a speech Biden gave in Grand Rapids, Michigan that day.

There is, however, no record of Biden making such a remark during that campaign speech. A review of both the transcript and video shows that he did not at any point mention creating 550 million new jobs. Instead, he claimed his economic plan would add 5 million new manufacturing and technology jobs.

“It’s estimated that we’ll create 5 million new manufacturing jobs and technology jobs,” he said. “For small businesses, we’re going to make sure small businesses come out on the other side of this terrible circumstance with access to capital and the ability to deal with the debts that have been accumulated during this pandemic.”

Biden has on occasion made headlines for misspeaking during campaign events. If he said he would create 550 million new jobs, it likely would have been picked up by media outlets, yet none appear to have done so on Oct. 2 or any other date. (RELATED: Has Joe Biden Proposed An Annual 3% Federal Tax On Homes?)

Media outlets have previously reported about Biden saying his economic plan would create 5 million jobs in manufacturing and innovation. Biden in July unveiled a plan to invest $400 billion on manufacturing and $300 billion on research and development over four years, according to USA Today.