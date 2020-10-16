FACT CHECK: Did Joe Biden Propose A 52% Federal Income Tax Rate?

A post shared on Facebook claims Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden plans to raise federal income taxes to 52 percent.

Verdict: False

Biden’s tax plan does not call for raising the federal income tax rate to 52 percent for any tax bracket.

Fact Check:

Biden has said he plans to roll back the tax cuts from President Donald Trump’s Tax Cuts and Jobs Act (TCJA) for those making $400,000 or more, according to CNBC. In recent weeks, some social media users have been sharing a post claiming that Biden plans to put a 52 percent federal tax on income.

“Biden’s tax rate for an individuals (sic) income is 52%…” one Facebook post reads. “That’s means $52 of every $100 goes to federal taxes. Once you subtract SSI, state tax, insurance and other deductions will leave you $12 for ever $100 earned.”

There is, however, no evidence that Biden plans to raise income taxes to 52 percent, even for the highest wage earners. A search of Biden’s platforms on his campaign website turned up no results for such a plan.

Under the current income tax brackets, the highest federal marginal tax rate is 37 percent for single filers whose income is greater than $518,400, per the Internal Revenue Service. Biden’s tax plan would repeal the TCJA tax cuts specifically for earners making over $400,000, raising the maximum tax rate from 37 percent to 39.6 percent, according to an analysis by The Tax Foundation. His plan also includes a 12.4 percent Social Security tax on incomes above $400,000, per the analysis.

No analysis of Biden’s tax plan, such as those from the Committee for A Responsible Federal Budget and the American Economic Institute, has found that Biden plans to raise the federal income tax rate to 52 percent for any earners. Eric Toder, the co-director of the Tax Policy Center, told Check Your Fact in a phone interview that the claim was false.

“[Biden] has not proposed a 52 [percent income tax rate],” Toder explained. “The top individual rate he’s proposing is 39 percent.” (RELATED: Will Joe Biden’s Tax Plan Raise The Income Tax Rate For Families Making $75,000 From 12% to 25%?)

Michael Gwinn, a Biden campaign spokesman, previously confirmed to Check Your Fact that Biden does not plan to raise taxes for those making less than $400,000.