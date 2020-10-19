FACT CHECK: Viral Post Claims A Child Died From Wearing A Face Mask In Germany

A viral Facebook post claims “another” child died in Germany from wearing a face mask.

Verdict: False

Check Your Fact didn’t find any credible report about children dying from mask usage in Germany. German police have called such claims “false.” Masks are safe for the general public.

Fact Check:

The post gives no date or location as to where the alleged incident occurred, saying, “Another child died in Germany from wearing the mask. No pre-existing conditions!!! I’m trying to find more information and let you know as soon as I do! I’m also working on translating a talk by a German neurologist, that is so important and should be in every language!”

Check Your Fact didn’t find any credible reports in German outlets such as BILD, Die Welt and Der Spiegel about children dying from wearing masks. When reached for comment, a spokesperson from the Federal Ministry of Health directed Check Your Fact to an Oct. 1 tweet from the Lower Franconia Police.

Seit Dienstag verbreiten Masken-Kritiker auf Social Media #Falschmeldungen über den angeblichen Tod eines 6-jährigen Mädchens in #Schweinfurt. Schenkt diesen #fakenews bitte keinen Glauben und retweetet sie auf keinen Fall. ‼ #COVID19 #maskenpflicht pic.twitter.com/P9DuHMgPXc — Polizei Unterfranken (@PolizeiUFR) October 1, 2020

“Since Tuesday, mask critics have been spreading false reports on social media about the alleged death of a 6-year-old girl in #Schweinfurt,” the tweet, roughly translated, reads. “Please don’t believe these #fakenews and don’t retweet them under any circumstances.” (RELATED: CDC Director Claims Face Masks Are ‘More Guaranteed’ To Protect Him Than A COVID-19 Vaccine)

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recommends that children ages two and older should “wear a mask correctly when in public and when around people they don’t live with.” The World Health Organization (WHO) states on its website that children ages five and younger “should not be required to wear masks,” based, in part, on the “capacity to appropriately use a mask with minimal assistance.” Children ages 12 and older should wear a mask “under the same condition as adults,” per the WHO.

Check Your Fact has previously debunked claims about masks causing Legionnaires’ disease, cancer, fungal lung infections and hypercapnia. They are safe for use among the general public, according to experts.