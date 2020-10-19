FACT CHECK: Does This Image Show Joe Biden’s Current Home?

An image shared on Facebook purportedly shows Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden’s current home that he allegedly pays for while earning a salary of $174,000 a year.

Verdict: False

While Biden did once own the home, he sold it in 1996 for $1.2 million. Biden and his wife Jill Biden earned just under $1 million in adjusted gross income in 2019, according to his tax returns.

Fact Check:

Social media has become replete with misinformation targeting politicians from both sides as Election Day approaches. One image on Facebook features an aerial view of a large mansion purportedly owned by Biden. “Biden’s home on a $174,000 yr salary,” the image’s caption reads. “Seems pretty legit.”

Through a reverse image search, Check Your Fact found that the house, which is located in Greenville, Delaware, did belong to Biden years ago, according to the Wall Street Journal. He bought the house in 1974 for $185,000, while earning a yearly salary of $42,500 as a U.S. senator and later sold it in 1996 for $1.2 million, the outlet reported. The property, nicknamed “The Station,” served as the campaign headquarters for his 1988 presidential campaign, per Town and Country Magazine.

Additionally, Biden’s tax returns show that he and his wife, Jill, earned an adjusted gross income of about $985,000 in 2019, according to CNN. Forbes estimates that Biden and his wife are worth $9 million. (RELATED: Did Joe Biden Propose A 2% Federal Property Tax Increase)

The Bidens currently have two properties: one in Wilmington, Delaware, and one in Rehoboth Beach, Delaware, according to Forbes. The Washington Post also reported in June 2019 that they rent a home in McLean, Virginia.

The Biden campaign did not respond to requests for comments.