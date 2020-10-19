FACT CHECK: Was Nancy Pelosi Pictured With The Manson Family In 1969?

An image shared on Facebook purportedly shows House Speaker Nancy Pelosi with members of the Manson “family” in 1969.

Verdict: False

The woman circled in the image is not Pelosi. The claim that Pelosi has ties to the Manson family appears to stem from a website described by Gannon University as “conservative satire.”

Fact Check:

Social media platforms are often replete with misinformation about politicians. In recent days, multiple Facebook users have shared an image of nine individuals, with the caption claiming the woman circled is a “young Nancy Pelosi at the Spahn Ranch, May 1969.”

While the photo does show people affiliated with the Manson family, Pelosi isn’t pictured among them. Through a reverse image search, Check Your Fact found the photo included in a Los Angeles Magazine article about the Manson family. The caption identifies the woman wearing the striped tank top as Mary Theresa Brunner, who is known as Charles Manson’s first follower, according to Rolling Stone.

Manson and three of his followers were convicted of murder and conspiracy in the 1969 killings of actress Sharon Tate and six others, according to The Associated Press. The so-called Manson family for a time lived at Spahn Ranch, a former movie set near Los Angeles, per The New York Times.

“Some members and hangers-on of the Manson Family at the Spahn Ranch: (back row, from left) Danny DeCarlo, Jennifer Gentry, Catherine Gillies, Mary Theresa Brunner, Charles Lovett, and Catherine Share; (front row, from left) Sandra Good, Ruth Ann Moorehouse, and Lynette Fromme,” reads the Los Angeles Magazine caption.

Another photo, available on the Los Angeles Public Library website, shows Brunner wearing the same tank top in a cave at Spahn Ranch. It was taken by photographer Michael Haering. (RELATED: Viral Image Falsely Claims To Show ‘Drunken’ Nancy Pelosi With Barack Obama)

The claim that Pelosi has connections with the Manson family appears to stem from an article published by Very Ersatz News, a website that describes itself as a “post-modern, Jung and easily Freudened news service developed and maintained by a senior staff of under-achievers who always take the red pill.” Gannon University lists the website as “conservative satire.”