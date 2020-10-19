FACT CHECK: Does This Photo Show A Recent Trump Rally In Florida?

An image shared on Facebook purportedly shows a rally recently held by President Donald Trump in Florida.

Verdict: False

The image was taken at a Trump rally on Sept. 22 at the Pittsburgh International Airport in Pennsylvania.

Fact Check:

The image purports to show what the Facebook user implies is a notably large turnout at a Trump rally in Florida. The caption for the Oct. 13 post reads, “Trump Rally in Sanford, Fl.”

Trump did hold a rally on Oct. 12 at the Orlando Sanford International Airport in Sanford, Florida. The rally was his first public event outside of the White House since being diagnosed with coronavirus in early October. Trump defended his record on the pandemic during the Sanford rally and attempted to bolster his support in Florida, widely considered a battleground state, according to The Associated Press.

But the image does not depict that rally in Sanford. It was taken at a separate rally on Sept. 22 at the Pittsburgh International Airport in Pennsylvania. Trump shared the same image on Twitter with the caption, “Our GREAT RALLY tonight in Pennsylvania. Tremendous energy!”

Photographs from a photo album of the Pennsylvania rally on Getty Images also include several key details that match the image shared on Facebook, such as the physical layout of the event, airport ground support equipment and airport ground vehicles. (RELATED: Did Donald Trump Tweet, ‘Anyone Who Ordered A Ticket To My Rally And Didn’t Attend Should Be Arrested’?)

Check Your Fact has previously addressed images that purportedly depict Trump rallies. One image purportedly showed a Trump rally in June 2019 but was, in fact, a digitally altered image of a performance by Queen at a 1985 Live Aid benefit concert.