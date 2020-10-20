FACT CHECK: Did A Lottery Winner Get Arrested For Leaving $200,000 Worth Of Manure On The Lawn Of His Former Boss?

An image shared on Facebook claims a lottery winner got arrested for dumping $200,000 worth of manure on his former boss’ lawn.

Verdict: False

The claim has been routinely debunked over the years as a hoax that originated on a satire website. The person pictured was arrested for allegedly driving under the influence.

Fact Check:

The image, which appears to show a screen grab of a news article, claims that a lottery winner got revenge on his former boss by dumping $200,000 worth of manure on his lawn. It is accompanied by a mugshot of a man laughing. (RELATED: Did North Carolina Scientists Create A T. Rex Embryo Using Chicken DNA?)

Check Your Fact found no credible media outlets reporting the story, except in order to debunk it. The mugshot shows a man who was arrested in Clarendon Hills, Illinois, for allegedly driving under the influence, according to the Chicago Tribune.

The claim originated in an article published on World News Daily Report, a parody news website that describes its content as “satirical” and “fictional.” While World News Daily Report clearly disclaims the satirical nature of its content, social media users have since 2018 continued to share it as if it were real news.

The Chicago Tribune reported in May 2018 that the Clarendon Hills Police Department received several calls about the satirical story after it circulated widely in the community. Clarendon Hills Police Chief Paul Dalen told the Chicago Tribune at the time, “It’s ridiculous, and some people don’t know it’s satire.”