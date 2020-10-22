FACT CHECK: Did The Iowa Farm Bureau Pull Its Endorsement Of Joni Ernst?

An image shared on Facebook purportedly shows a letter from the Iowa Farm Bureau saying that it would no longer be endorsing Republican Iowa Sen. Joni Ernst for her re-election.

Verdict: False

There is no record of the Iowa Farm Bureau rescinding its endorsement of Ernst. The organization confirmed that the email was fake and that it did not rescind its endorsement.

Fact Check:

The Iowa Farm Bureau endorsed Ernst in September for her Senate run against Democratic challenger Theresa Greenfield, according to the Quad City Times. A post on Facebook claims to show an email from the organization rescinding its endorsement after Ernst’s debate performance.

“While she will remain a ‘Friend of Agriculture,’ Senator Ernst will no longer receive the extensive backing of Farm Bureau and its partners,” the purported email reads, in part. “We encourage our members here in Audubon County, and beyond to consider this choice carefully while casting their ballots.”

The email, however, appears to be fabricated. Check Your Fact didn’t find any statements from the Iowa Farm Bureau announcing such a move. In Fact, the Iowa Farm Bureau issued a statement on its website clarifying that it has not rescinded its endorsement of Ernst. (RELATED: Does Pete Buttigieg Own The Firm That Created The Voting App For The Iowa Caucuses?)

“Recently, a fake email has been circulating through social media that Senator Ernst no longer has the support of Iowa Farm Bureau or our members,” the statement reads. “This email is fake, and any news reports that speak to its validity are false.”

Ernst alleged that Greenfield and “her allies” are responsible for spreading the fake email during an interview on Fox News, though she did not provide any evidence that Greenfield or her campaign was behind the email. Sam Newton, Greenfield’s campaign manager, said in a statement to Fox News that they condemn “circulating misinformation.”