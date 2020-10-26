FACT CHECK: Did Donald Trump Tweet About An Instagram Page Releasing Content From Hunter Biden’s Alleged Laptop?

An image shared on Facebook claims President Donald Trump tweeted about an Instagram account releasing information from a laptop that allegedly belonged to Hunter Biden.

Verdict: False

There is no record of Trump sending such a tweet. The tweet appears to be fabricated.

Fact Check:

The image appears to show a tweet that Trump allegedly sent on Oct. 22. The purported tweet reads, “BREAKING NEWS! A third party source just released new info located on Hunter Biden’s laptop that would make Sleepy Joe ineligible to run for President. They have it all posted on their page @electionleaks on Instagram! Very disturbing content! Lock them up!”

The New York Post on Oct. 14 published supposed emails and other content from a copied hard drive Rudy Giuliani, Trump’s personal lawyer and the former New York City mayor, claimed came from a laptop that belonged to Hunter Biden, according to USA Today. Check Your Fact has not independently verified the contents of the laptop. The tweet seems to reference its alleged contents.

The screen grabbed tweet, however, is not genuine. No mention of @electionleaks appears on either of Trump’s verified Twitter accounts – @realDonaldTrump and @POTUS – or in ProPublica’s archive of his deleted tweets. The supposed tweet’s text can’t be found in any of Trump’s Facebook or Instagram posts either.

This is not the first time @electionleaks has been referenced in fake tweets attributed to politicians. Check Your Fact previously debunked a fabricated Joe Biden tweet calling for the Instagram account to be shut down.

The Instagram page @electionleaks is currently private. It previously shared a video that falsely suggested Biden wore a wire during the first presidential debate.