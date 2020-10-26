FACT CHECK: Did Donald Trump Tweet That He Had ‘The Most Coronavirus’?

An image shared on Facebook purportedly shows a tweet from President Donald Trump saying, “In the beautiful Covid test, I have the most Coronavirus, of anyone ever taking a Coronavirus test.”

Verdict: False

There is no record Trump sending such a tweet. The tweet appears to be fabricated.

Fact Check:

The image purportedly shows an Oct. 2 tweet from Trump that says, “In the beautiful COVID test, I have the most Coronavirus, of anyone ever taking a Coronavirus test. The doctor’s said they had to call it COVID-20, because I had too much Coronavirus to just be COVID-19. They’ve never seen anything like it.”

Trump announced early Oct. 2 in a tweet that he and and First Lady Melania Trump had tested positive for COVID-19. His tweets related to his COVID-19 diagnosis have been widely included in reports from major news outlets. If he had tweeted such a thing, it would have been picked up by the media, yet no news outlets reported on it.

The alleged tweet bears the same time stamp as Trump’s real tweet about his positive test results, further adding to its dubiousness. Check Your Fact searched Trump’s verified Twitter accounts and ProPublica’s archive of his deleted tweets and found no record of it. The tweet appears to be fabricated.

In addition, the number “19” in COVID-19 stands for 2019, the year the virus first emerged in Wuhan, China, per the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, not the level of infection in the patient’s body.

Trump spent a few days at Walter Reed National Military Medical Center following his positive COVID-19 test, according to NBC News. He has since recovered and returned to the campaign trail.