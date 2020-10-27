FACT CHECK: Did Clint Eastwood Say Joe Biden Is ‘Trying To Destroy Our Wonderful Country’?

A viral Facebook post attributes to actor Clint Eastwood a long message that insults Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden and alleges he is “trying to destroy our wonderful country.”

Verdict: False

There is no evidence that Eastwood ever said or wrote the statement. A representative from the law firm that represents him confirmed it was misattributed.

Fact Check:

The lengthy statement, purportedly written by the 90-year-old actor and director, has been shared over 800 times at press time. It contemplates the end of life before suddenly pivoting to politics.

“So, just in case I’m gone tomorrow, please know this,” the post reads. “I voted against, Biden, that incompetent, lying, flip-flopping, insincere, double-talking, radical socialist, terrorist excusing, bleeding heart, narcissistic, scientific and economic moron that spent eight years-in the White House trying to destroy our wonderful country and turn it into Muslim loving, socialist crap hole like he came from and I don’t mean Hawaii!”

The post features a photo of Eastwood speaking at Caesars Palace in Las Vegas during CinemaCon in April 2015. It can be found on Getty Images. (RELATED: Did Clint Eastwood Announce He Is Leaving Hollywood Because It Is ‘The Place Of Traitors And Pedophilians’?)

The Daily Caller News Foundation found no evidence in national and local media reports that Eastwood ever said or wrote the message. Eastwood does not appear to have any social media accounts. A representative at Gang, Tyre, Ramer, Brown & Passman, Inc., the firm that represents Eastwood, confirmed in an email to the DCNF that “the quote below attributed to Clint Eastwood is utterly false.”

Iterations of the lengthy statement have been circulating online in various forms since at least 2014, according to Snopes. In some versions, the misattributed quote is about former President Barack Obama, rather than Biden. Eastwood is often the target of fake quotes, several of which Check Your Fact has debunked.

While there is no record of Eastwood making the statement, he has spoken critically of Biden in the past. During his Republican National Convention speech in 2012, he at one point said, “Of course we all know Biden is the intellect of the Democratic party. Just kind of a grin with a body behind it,” according to a transcript from NPR. Eastwood, who has described himself as a Libertarian, expressed support for former New York City Mayor Michael Bloomberg during the 2020 Democratic presidential primary, according to NBC News.

The actor also previously talked about his views on death in a 2011 interview with the Daily Mail.

“Whether you like it or not, you’re forced to come to the realization that death is out there,” Eastwood told the Daily Mail. “But I don’t fear death, I’m a fatalist. I believe when it’s your time, that’s it. It’s the hand you’re dealt. And I don’t feel any different to how I did when I was 60 or 70. I felt good then, and I feel good now.”

