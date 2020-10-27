FACT CHECK: Does This Video Show Mike Tyson Praying In A Los Angeles Coffee Shop Where ‘Dogs And Muslims Are Not Allowed’?

A video shared on Facebook purportedly shows former professional boxer Mike Tyson praying in a Los Angeles coffee shop with a “Dogs and Muslims are not allowed” sign on the door.

Verdict: False

Tyson, kickboxer Amer Abdallah and boxer Badou Jack were praying in the gym inside Tyson’s private residence, not a coffee shop that banned Muslims.

Fact Check:

The video shows Tyson, Abdallah and Jack praying in what appears to be a cafe. The text accompanying the video claims it depicts them doing so in a Los Angeles coffee shop that allegedly banned Muslims. (RELATED: Viral Image Claims To Show Joel Osteen Ministries Charging For Prayer Requests)

“A coffee shop owner in central Los Angeles wrote on his business’ door: ‘DOGS AND MUSLIMS ARE NOT ALLOWED,'” the caption states. “Then walks in three boxing world champions … the ex world champion MIKE TYSON, the present world boxing champion, the SWEDE BADO JACK, and their Imaam, present world kick-boxing champion, Palestinian A’MER ABDULLAH … the coffee shop owner and his staff watching in humiliation as they pray right there, in the center of his shop.”

But the three men were not praying in a coffee shop where Muslims and dogs were banned. An internet search by Check Your Fact found no national or local media reports about such an incident. They were actually in Tyson’s house, according to an Oct. 20 Facebook post from Abdallah.

“I’ve seen several recent posts regarding the prayer with Badou Jack, Mike Tyson & I recently resurfacing along with an absurd story regarding a Los Angeles based Coffee Shop,” he wrote. “To put it simply, Badou Jack and I visited Mike Tyson in his private gym where he had a juice bar and we prayed Dhuhr together. Nothing more, nothing less.”

Abdallah and Jack both posted videos similar to the one shared in the Facebook post on Instagram on Aug. 22. The logo of Tyson’s company Tyson Ranch is visible behind them. “Praying with the Home Team before our workout,” Abdallah captioned the video, while Jack posted, “Praying side by side with my brothers @miketyson & @teamabdallah.”

Joann Mignano, Tyson’s publicist, confirmed in an email to Check Your Fact that the post’s claim is “not true.”