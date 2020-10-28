FACT CHECK: Did Joe Biden Propose Raising The Social Security Retirement Age To 75?

A post shared on Facebook claims Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden proposed raising the age to be eligible for Social Security benefits to 75.

Verdict: False

There is no evidence Biden proposed raising the Social Security age to 75. The claim appears to originate from a satire website.

Fact Check:

While people can get Social Security retirement benefits as early as age 62, the full retirement age is 66 for those born from 1943 to 1954 and increases gradually for those born from 1955 to 1960 until it reaches 67, according to the Social Security Administration website. Full retirement benefits are payable at age 67 for anyone born 1960 or later.

The Facebook post claims Biden has proposed changing the age at which one is able to receive Social Security retirement benefits to 75, despite the move not appearing in his “Plan for Older Americans” available on his campaign website. (RELATED: Did Joe Biden Say He And Kamala Harris Will Defund Social Security?)

If Biden had advocated for raising the retirement age to 75, national media outlets likely would have reported on it, but none appear to have done so. Check Your Fact also searched Biden’s verified Twitter and Facebook accounts, but a plan to raise the retirement age to 75 is not mentioned on either account.

The claim appears to originate from an article, titled “Biden Plans to Move Social Security Eligibility Age to 75,” that was published on Bustatroll.org, a website that describes itself as part of a “network of parody, satire, and tomfoolery.” Bustatroll.org clearly disclaims the satirical nature of its content and labels the article “Biden Satire Just For Boomers.”

Biden previously proposed changes to Social Security and the retirement age when he served in the Senate. He co-sponsored in 1984 a plan that included freezing the Social Security cost-of-living adjustment for that year and proposed in 1996 raising the retirement age by one year to 68, according to CNN.