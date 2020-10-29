FACT CHECK: Viral Image Claims To Show Joe Biden And Kamala Harris In Front Of Protesters Burning The American Flag

An image shared on Facebook purportedly shows Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden and running mate Kamala Harris posing as people burn American flags behind them.

Verdict: False

The altered image combines two photos: one of Biden and Harris from People Magazine and one from protests in Arlington, Texas.

Fact Check:

The image has circulated widely on Facebook in the past couple weeks, despite the fact that it is actually two separate images edited together. This particular post comes with the caption: “Seen enough?”

The photo of Biden and Harris was taken in Wilmington, Delaware, by Gioncarlo Valentine for People Magazine in August, according to its caption. In the original picture, Biden sits in a chair at the head of a long table, while Harris sits on the table. Shrubs and other foliage, as well as a rustic wooden structure, appear in the background. (RELATED: Joe Biden Calls His White House Bid The ‘Harris-Biden Administration’)

Through a reverse image search, Check Your Fact found that the other photo used to create the composite image comes from a journalist of The Shorthorn, the University of Texas at Arlington’s campus newspaper. The photo, which appears in the Dallas Morning News, shows “protesters cheer as American flags burn outside the Ott Cribbs Public Safety Center during a demonstration against police brutality June 1, 2020, in Arlington,” per its caption.

Biden has condemned the violence, property damage and looting that has occurred alongside some protests against police brutality. In a Medium post, he wrote that protests are “utterly American” but noted that “burning down communities and needless destruction is not.”

“Violence that endangers lives is not,” he said in the Medium post. “Violence that guts and shutters businesses that serve the community is not.”