FACT CHECK: Did ‘The Simpsons’ Show A Photo Of Donald Trump, Abdel-Fattah el-Sissi and King Salman 15 Years Before It Was Taken?

An image shared on Facebook claims “The Simpsons” aired a cartoon of President Donald Trump, Egyptian President Abdel-Fattah el-Sissi and Saudi Arabia’s King Salman bin Abdul-Aziz Al Saud 15 years before a nearly identical photo was taken in 2017.

Verdict: False

The cartoon image was produced after the photo of the trio was taken. It appears in a May 2017 “Simpsons” short.

Fact Check:

The Facebook post includes a photo of Trump, el-Sissi and King Salman touching a glowing globe taken at the May 21 inauguration of the Global Center for Combating Extremist Ideology in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, NPR reported. The Saudi Embassy in the U.S. tweeted a similar photo on the same day that year.

Above the real photo is a cartoon adaptation that allegedly aired during a 2002 “The Simpsons” episode. The text accompanying the image reads, “This Simpsons cartoon aired 15 years ago in 2002 the actual photo was taken last month… Somebody explain this shit to me.” Similar claims were made in 2017 Facebook posts. (RELATED: Did ‘The Simpsons’ Depict Donald Trump In A Casket?)

While some fans of the show believe “The Simpsons” has accurately predicted future events, there is no evidence the show aired the cartoon version in 2002. Check Your Fact reviewed Amazon’s catalogue of all 32 seasons of the show and found no instance of it appearing in a 2002 episode.

The scene actually appears in a video short, titled “125 Days: Donald Trump makes one last try to patch things up with Comey,” posted on the show’s YouTube channel and Facebook page on May 26, 2017, after the original picture was taken. The image of the three men can be seen hanging on the wall going up the stairs at around the 5-second mark of the short.

This is not the first time social media users have incorrectly claimed “The Simpsons” predicted future events. In early October, Check Your Fact debunked the false claim that the series predicted Trump’s death, showing him lying in a casket.