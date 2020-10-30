FACT CHECK: Did Jill Biden Say, ‘Whatever Is On Hunter’s Laptop Is Not Important’?

A post shared on Facebook claims that Dr. Jill Biden, the wife of Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden, said, “Whatever is on Hunters (sic) laptop is not important.”

Verdict: False

There is no record of Jill Biden making such a statement.

Fact Check:

In recent days, social media users have been sharing a viral quote Jill Biden allegedly said: “Whatever is on Hunters (sic) laptop is not important. These are old stories that have nothing to do with healing this country.”

The New York Post on Oct. 14 published supposed emails and other content from a copied hard drive that former New York City mayor and Trump’s personal attorney Rudy Giuliani claimed came from a laptop that belonged to Hunter Biden, USA Today reported. Check Your Fact has not independently verified the contents of the laptop’s hard drive.

The Daily Caller News Foundation found no media outlets quoting Jill Biden as making the statement. The alleged remark about Hunter Biden also does not appear on Jill Biden’s verified Twitter account or Facebook page. (RELATED: Does This Photo Show Jill Biden Posing With Fidel Castro?)

The purported quote appears to be a misinterpretation of what she said during an Oct. 25 appearance on “The View” while responding to a question about how she handles personal attacks against her family, including the allegations about Hunter Biden.

“The American people don’t want to hear these smears against my family,” she said. “The American people are struggling right now. They’re in the midst of all this chaos. They’re trying to figure out how to put food on the table. You know, they don’t have jobs, they need health care. Americans don’t want to hear this and that’s why I thought Joe did such a great job at the debate, because he addressed the issues.”

The Biden campaign did not respond to a request for comment.

