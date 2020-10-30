FACT CHECK: Did Kamala Harris Say ‘Looters Are Just Feeding Their Hungry Kids’?

A viral Facebook post shared over 1,800 times claims Democratic vice presidential nominee Kamala Harris said that “looters are just feeding their hungry kids.”

Verdict: False

There is no record of Harris making the statement. She has publicly denounced violence and looting.

Fact Check:

The claim that Harris said “looters are just feeding their hungry kids” has circulated on social media amid recent reports of looting in Philadelphia. The looting came amid protests following the fatal police shooting of Walter Wallace Jr. on Oct. 26, according to BBC News.

“KAMALA HARRIS says Looters are just feeding their hungry kids?” reads this particular post. “I didn’t know they could eat SHOES, WASHING MACHINES and TV’s??”

However, there is no record of Harris making the statement attributed to her in the Facebook post. The Daily Caller News Foundation didn’t find any news outlets quoting her as saying the remark. It does not appear on her verified Twitter accounts or in ProPublica’s archive of her deleted tweets.

“That’s not a real quote,” confirmed Chris Harris, the senator’s communications director, in an email to the DCNF. (RELATED: Did Kamala Harris Send This Tweet About Disparaging Nicknames?)

The message contradicts what Harris has previously said about looting. In a joint Oct. 27 statement with Biden about Walter Jr.’s shooting, she said, “No amount of anger at the very real injustices in our society excuses violence. Attacking police officers and vandalizing small businesses, which are already struggling during a pandemic, does not bend the moral arc of the universe closer to justice. It hurts our fellow citizens. Looting is not a protest, it is a crime.”

She also addressed looting in a speech following the August police shooting of Jacob Blake, a black man, in Kenosha, Wisconsin, saying, “”We must always defend peaceful protest and peaceful protesters. We should not confuse them with those looting and committing acts of violence,” according to C-SPAN footage.

