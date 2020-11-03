FACT CHECK: Does This Image Show An Antifa Flyer Calling For Riots After Election Day?

An image shared on Facebook purportedly shows an antifa flyer encouraging members to disguise themselves as Trump supporters and riot after Election Day.

Verdict: False

The flyer is a hoax that has been circulating online for since at least 2017.

Fact Check:

The alleged flyer seems to show an altered version of artist Banksy’s “Love Is In The Air” with the bouquet of flowers replaced by what appears to be a molotov cocktail. The text within the supposed flyer encourages “antifa comrades” to disguise themselves as “patriots/Trump supports, wear MAGA hats, USA flags, 3%er insignias” to riot on Nov. 4.

“This way police and patriots responding to us won’t know who their enemies are, and onlookers and the media will think there are Trump supporters rioting so it’s harder to turn popular opinion against us,” the alleged flyer goes on to say.

Iterations of the image have been circulating on Facebook since at least 2017, according to data from CrowdTangle. In 2017, when online rumors linked it to antifa violence, Daily Beast reporter Will Sommer described the flyer as one of several “fabricated ‘planning documents’ that urge antifa guerillas to commit violence while posing as police or Trump supporters.”

The image started recirculating in recent months after Facebook user Katy Krasnow posted it in the group “Hickman County Antifa,” according to Snopes. Some iterations of the claim feature a screen grab of her Facebook post. The “Hickman County Antifa Group” no longer appears to be available.

“Hickman County Antifa was a satire page, either the creator or Facebook took it down, that post was just a bad joke,” Krasnow told Snopes. “I deleted soon after it got shared because it made a lot of people freak out more than I expected, nobody in the group was really actually connected, we were just sharing dumb antifa memes.”

Law Enforcement Today called the flyer a “hoax,” and other fact-checkers have previously debunked 2020 iterations of the flyer.