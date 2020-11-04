FACT CHECK: Do These Photos Show Bricks Laid Out For Riots In Detroit?

Images shared on Facebook purportedly show pallets of bricks laid out in Detroit, Michigan in preparation for riots.

Verdict: False

There is no evidence the pictured bricks were placed for civil unrest. The Detroit Mayor’s Office confirmed that the pallets were part of a construction project.

Fact Check:

The Facebook post shows two photos of brick pallets, both seemingly in a parking lot. The caption reads, “It’s all being set up again I’ve been seeing posts their finding pallets of bricks in downtown Detroit! This is the same thing that happened in Chicago, Boston and New York right before they set off the riots!”

The photo on the left shows bricks used to build a screening wall near the Wayne State University Tierney Alumni House, according to the Detroit Free Press. A photo taken by Anjanette Delgado for the Detroit Free Press on Nov. 3 shows the pallet covered in black wrapping. John Hamood, the owner of the construction company building the screening wall, said he covered them after the owner of a nearby gas station asked him to do so, the outlet reported.

“There were not any loose bricks,” Hamood told the Detroit Free Press. “There are metal bands that strap them tightly together.” (RELATED: Does This Image Show A Police Officer Disfigured By An Antifa Activist?)

The other photo also appears to have been taken near the Wayne State University Tierney Alumni House, based on the apartment building visible in the background. John Roach, the director of media relations for the Detroit Mayor’s office, told Check Your Fact in an email that one pile of bricks was gone and that the other pile was being used for construction.

“Yes, the detroit police department became aware of this post and visited the location,” Roach said. “The bricks were gone by then. They also looked into a other post and determined the bricks at that location were there as part of an ongoing construction project.”

