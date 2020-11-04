FACT CHECK: Did Trump Supporters Block A Polling Site At Clifton City Hall In New Jersey?

An image shared on Facebook purportedly shows supporters of President Donald Trump blocking access to a polling site at Clifton City Hall in New Jersey.

Verdict: False

The photo, which shows a ballot drop box location, appears to have been taken prior to Election Day. The Clifton Police Department said claims of voter intimidation occurring Clifton City Hall on Election Day were false, and the Passaic County Clerk’s Office said it had not received reports of people blocking access to voting locations.

Fact Check:

The Facebook post reads, “Trump supporters are blocking access to polling sites at Clifton City Hall, New Jersey…this is a Class A Felony!!” It also features a photo depicting a man wearing a face mask and holding up a Trump 2020 flag. Behind him, on the man’s left (to the right of him in the photo) is an object local authorities have identified as a ballot box.

Through a reverse image search, Check Your Fact found the image posted to Facebook on Nov. 1 with the caption also identifying the location as Clifton City Hall that day. The front of Clifton City Hall on Google Maps matches that in both photos, confirming the location. Clifton City Hall is not a polling site but does have a ballot drop box.

The Clifton Police Department addressed claims of voter intimidation occurring at the ballot box on Election Day in a Nov. 3 Facebook post, saying that they are “entirely false.” (RELATED: Did A Poll Worker From Pennsylvania’s Erie County Throw Out Ballots For Donald Trump?)

“However, there was an alleged incident that occurred two days ago in front of the aforementioned ballot box,” the department wrote. “This matter is under investigation, but does not appear to have any relation to voter intimidation.”

The Passaic County Clerk’s Office, which has jurisdiction over Clifton, told Check Your Fact in an email that it “has not received information about anyone blocking access to voting locations.” It also noted that “this year’s election in New Jersey has been primarily vote-by-mail.”

Check Your Fact verified that the photo shows a New Jersey ballot return box by comparing the markings on it to those shows taken at other ballot return locations such as the Union County Administration Building in Elizabeth, New Jersey.

The claim that blocking access to a polling site would be a “Class A Felony” also doesn’t hold up. New Jersey uses numbers rather than letters to grade felony offenses. Such an action would, however, still be a violation of state law and be classified as a third-degree crime, according to the statute.