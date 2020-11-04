FACT CHECK: Viral Image Claims To Show A Massive Wall Around The White House

An image shared on Facebook over 800 times purportedly shows a massive wall erected around the White House.

Verdict: False

The massive wall has been superimposed into a 2009 aerial photo of the White House.

Fact Check:

Federal authorities installed temporary non-scalable fencing around the White House perimeter on Monday in preparation of the Nov. 3 election, according to ABC News. (RELATED: Viral Image Claims To Show All The Lights Out At The White House During George Floyd Protests)

Social media users later shared an aerial photo of the White House that purportedly shows that fencing, with one Facebook user commenting, “This is truly a sad spectacle.” In the image, a massive wall that appears to be as tall as nearby trees circles the White House perimeter.

Check Your Fact discovered through a reverse image search that the aerial photo has been altered to include the fence. The original photo, taken by Carol M. Highsmith in 2009, shows no such wall around the White House.

Photos of the security fencing put up around the White House ahead of Election Day that are available on the Reuters and The Associated Press websites also show the wall in the Facebook image does not resemble what was actually installed. The additional fencing encompasses the Ellipse and Lafayette Square too, CNN reported.

Similar fencing was erected near the White House amid the Black Lives Matter protests over the summer, though some of those barriers were later removed, according to USA Today.

