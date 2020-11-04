FACT CHECK: Viral Image Falsely Claims Wisconsin Had More Votes Cast Than Registered Voters

An image shared on Facebook claims Wisconsin has more ballots cast than registered voters in the 2020 presidential election.

Verdict: False

Wisconsin had over 3.68 million active registered voters on Nov. 1, per the Wisconsin Elections Commission. Voting data from The Associated Press shows that the number of ballots cast in Wisconsin has not exceeded that Nov. 1 figure of active registered voters in the state as of Wednesday afternoon.

Fact Check:

The Facebook page 1776 United posted a screen grab of a now-unavailable Nov. 4 tweet from Mike Coudrey, who describes himself as an entrepreneur, activist and investor in his Twitter bio. The tweet suggested that the figures it provides are “direct evidence of fraud” in Wisconsin.

“BREAKING: Wisconsin has more votes than people who are registered to vote,” read Coudrey’s tweet. “Total number of registered voters: 3,129,000. Total number of votes cast: 3,239,920. This is direct evidence of fraud.” (RELATED: Viral Image Claims To Show A Massive Wall Around The White House)

Data from the Wisconsin Elections Commission shows that the state had over 3.68 million active registered voters on Nov. 1, two days before Election Day. In addition, Wisconsin has same day voter registration, meaning that people eligible to vote can register and cast a vote on Election Day.

Based on the screen grab in Coudrey’s now-deleted tweet, he appears to have gotten his inaccurate number for registered Wisconsin voters from the website World Population Review, which pulled the 3,129,000 registered voter figure from the Census Bureau’s data for “Voting and Registration in the Election of November 2018.” The state of Wisconsin had over 3.25 million active registered voters on Nov. 1, 2018, according to data on the Wisconsin Elections Commission website.

The Wisconsin Elections Commission, seemingly in response to rumors about the state having more ballots cast than registered voters, tweeted relevant statistics on Wednesday.

The State of Wisconsin had 3,684,726 active registered voters on November 1, 2020. Wisconsin has election day registration, which means that the VR numbers some counties report in their unofficial results are not a true indictor of registration.https://t.co/3TknriWGI2 — Wisconsin Elections (@WI_Elections) November 4, 2020

“The State of Wisconsin had 3,684,726 active registered voters on November 1, 2020. Wisconsin has election day registration, which means that the VR numbers some counties report in their unofficial results are not a true indictor of registration,” the Wisconsin Elections Commission tweeted, adding that “there are never more ballots than registered voters.”

The Associated Press, The New York Times and CNN projected on Wednesday afternoon that Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden will win Wisconsin. Biden leads by about 0.6 percentage points and just over 20,000 votes out of nearly 3.3 million votes, according to The Associated Press. President Donald Trump’s campaign has requested a recount.

